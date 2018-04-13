Disneyland Resort hosts first-ever Pixar Fest - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Disneyland Resort hosts first-ever Pixar Fest

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - This first-ever Pixar Fest presents some of the beloved characters and stories from Pixar Animation Studios in new and exciting ways at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and throughout the resort.

Films such as Pixar’s “Toy Story,” “Coco,” “Monsters, Inc.” and “Up” come to life for guests in a new nighttime spectacular. The return of two favorite parades with fresh Pixar surprises, new décor, musical entertainment, creatively themed food and beverage and event merchandise.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs gives your tips for navigating the parks.

