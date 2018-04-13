Zevely Zone: Mashed up theatre invites all shapes and sizes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Sometimes the biggest inspiration in life comes when we are told we "can't" do something.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Kearny Mesa where everyone is welcome to "sing along."

Mashed Up Songs and Dances runs at the Lyceum Theatre downtown from April 20th through the 22nd.

Don’t tell him he’s too short to dance. Meet the dancer who invites everyone to stand tall on stage with Mashed Up Songs and Dances. The Zevely Zone tonight at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/1qrT0vujEl — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) April 13, 2018

