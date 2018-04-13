Fake ID's face off against technology

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Fake identification cards have been around for decades, but now law enforcement agencies and businesses are turning to high-tech methods to stop them.

Law enforcement said more sophisticated fake identification cards are compounding the already dire phenomenon of drunk driving accidents on the nation's roads.

The app Intellicheck's CEO said that hundreds of retailers across the country are also using Age ID to tell a valid ID from the counterfeit.

The app, which uses a smartphone camera to scan the barcode, can read the card's encrypted security data to verify its authenticity.

Experts said as long as the app is receiving information lawfully, there are likely no concerns about infringing on individual rights.

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Pacific Beach with more on the new technology helping prevent underage drinking.