California governor creates committee on census outreach

An unforgettable night for San Diego teenagers with cancer as the non-profit Friends of Scott Foundation hosted a prom just for them.
Tyson Ross hit an RBI single with the bases loaded to snap a scoreless tie in the fifth and pitched six-plus strong innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-1 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has been suspended five games for charging the mound after Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind his back, inciting a benches-clearing brawl during Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres.
Fake identification cards have been around for decades, but now law enforcement agencies and businesses are turning to high-tech methods to stop them.
A BMW that was split in two in a crash on a Riverside County freeway was carrying three young San Diegans headed to Indio for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, including an 18-year-old woman who was thrown from the car and died at the scene, authorities said Friday.
An ex-con who kidnapped a coach and a 16-year-old baseball player from a field in Kearny Mesa at gunpoint and made the man drive him to Ramona, where he carjacked a 79-year-old woman to make his getaway, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus two other life terms.
An ex-con who kidnapped a coach and a 16-year-old baseball player from a field in Kearny Mesa at gunpoint and made the man drive him to Ramona, where he carjacked a 79-year-old woman to make his getaway, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus two other life terms.
This first-ever Pixar Fest presents some of the beloved characters and stories from Pixar Animation Studios in new and exciting ways at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and throughout the resort.
San Diego Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 3787 Balboa Terrace in Bay Ho around 10:45 Friday morning.