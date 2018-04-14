SDPD investigating suspicious death after body was found in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was found dead today in the Little Italy section of San Diego.

The discovery was made just after 3:40 a.m. in the area of West Hawthorn and State streets, said Sgt. Robert Hawkins of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim has not been identified, but she appears to be in her 40s or 50s and may have been homeless. She appeared to have traumatic injuries, but police couldn't determine the cause of those injuries, San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death "out of an abundance of caution," Dobbs said.

Anyone with information regarding the death was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.