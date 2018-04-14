SDPD investigating suspicious death after body was found in Litt - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD investigating suspicious death after body was found in Little Italy

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was found dead today in the Little Italy section of San Diego.

The discovery was made just after 3:40 a.m. in the area of West Hawthorn and State streets, said Sgt. Robert Hawkins of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim has not been identified, but she appears to be in her 40s or 50s and may have been homeless. She appeared to have traumatic injuries, but police couldn't determine the cause of those injuries, San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death "out of an abundance of caution," Dobbs said.

Anyone with information regarding the death was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Huey Lewis, suffering hearing loss, cancels 2018 tour including May 26 show at Pala

    Huey Lewis, suffering hearing loss, cancels 2018 tour including May 26 show at Pala

    Saturday, April 14 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-04-14 20:09:36 GMT
    Huey Lewis with Huey Lewis and the News performs during the 2016 Shaky Knees Festival at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday, May 14, 2016, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)Huey Lewis with Huey Lewis and the News performs during the 2016 Shaky Knees Festival at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday, May 14, 2016, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

    Huey Lewis and The News has canceled its 2018 tour while frontman Lewis deals with the sudden loss of his hearing.

     

    Huey Lewis and The News has canceled its 2018 tour while frontman Lewis deals with the sudden loss of his hearing.

     

  • Horses evacuated during wildfire return to San Diego stables

    Horses evacuated during wildfire return to San Diego stables

    Saturday, April 14 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-04-14 19:55:17 GMT
    A helicopter prepares to make a water drop over the San Luis Rey Training Center, where thoroughbreds are housed and trained, in Bonsall, Calif., Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.A helicopter prepares to make a water drop over the San Luis Rey Training Center, where thoroughbreds are housed and trained, in Bonsall, Calif., Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

    Hundreds of thoroughbred horses evacuated during a wildfire late last year are heading back to their home at the San Luis Rey Training Center near San Diego, according to a report.

     

    Hundreds of thoroughbred horses evacuated during a wildfire late last year are heading back to their home at the San Luis Rey Training Center near San Diego, according to a report.

     

  • SDPD investigating suspicious death after body was found in Little Italy

    SDPD investigating suspicious death after body was found in Little Italy

    Saturday, April 14 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-04-14 18:30:22 GMT

    A person was found dead Saturday in the Little Italy section of San Diego.

     

    A person was found dead Saturday in the Little Italy section of San Diego.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.