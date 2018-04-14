Huey Lewis, suffering hearing loss, cancels 2018 tour including May 26 show at Pala

Huey Lewis with Huey Lewis and the News performs during the 2016 Shaky Knees Festival at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday, May 14, 2016, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Huey Lewis and The News has canceled its 2018 tour while frontman Lewis deals with the sudden loss of his hearing.

In a statement released Friday, the band says Lewis lost most of his hearing a few months ago before a show in Dallas and now he "can't hear music well enough to sing."

Doctors told him he shouldn't perform until his hearing improves. Lewis suspects he has Meniere's disease, a disorder of the inner ear.

Huey Lewis and The News has sold a combined 15 million albums with "Sports" and "Fore!" The group's singles include "Power of Love" and "I Want a New Drug."

Lewis says he wants to "sincerely apologize" to fans and concentrate on getting better. He hopes to be able to perform again soon.

Lewis' full statement

“Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing. Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch. I’ve been to the House Ear Institute, the Stanford Ear Institute, and the Mayo Clinic, hoping to find an answer. The doctors believe I have Meniere’s disease and have agreed that I can’t perform until I improve. Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows. Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us. I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.”

Pala Casino says ticketholders may obtain refunds at the point of purchase.

