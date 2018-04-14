Demonstrators march for science in San Diego and all over the world

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Several thousand people took to the streets of downtown San Diego on Saturday morning for the second annual, March for Science.

The movement, which sticks up for science, has become a global phenomenon with rally's being held in at least six hundred cities on six different continents.

From New York City to Washington DC, huge crowds gathered in an effort to fight for science.

One of the big focuses for the demonstrators was taking care of the environment.

The event was for people of all ages. But organizers put extra effort into their youngest marchers, hoping they could plant the seed for science lovers of the future.