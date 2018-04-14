Demonstrators march for science in San Diego and all over the world

The remains of a 33-year-old Marine killed last week along with three fellow Miramar-based servicemen in a helicopter crash in Imperial County will arrive in San Diego Saturday in preparation for funeral services.
Dozens of local teens learned vital life-saving skills thanks to San Diego Fire-Rescue, Saturday afternoon.
Several thousand people took to the streets of downtown San Diego on Saturday morning for the second annual, March for Science.
Huey Lewis and The News has canceled its 2018 tour while frontman Lewis deals with the sudden loss of his hearing.
Hundreds of thoroughbred horses evacuated during a wildfire late last year are heading back to their home at the San Luis Rey Training Center near San Diego, according to a report.
The slumping San Diego Gulls will get their third and final chance to get the one standings point they need to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs Saturday night when they play the Tucson Roadrunners in Tucson, Arizona.
An unforgettable night for San Diego teenagers with cancer as the non-profit Friends of Scott Foundation hosted a prom just for them.
Tyson Ross hit an RBI single with the bases loaded to snap a scoreless tie in the fifth and pitched six-plus strong innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-1 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has been suspended five games for charging the mound after Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind his back, inciting a benches-clearing brawl during Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres.