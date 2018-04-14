Fire Department hosts Girls Empowerment camp weeks after it was - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire Department hosts Girls Empowerment camp weeks after it was canceled

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dozens of local teens learned vital life-saving skills thanks to San Diego Fire-Rescue, Saturday afternoon.

The event was part of the second annual "Girls Empowerment Camp" held at the department's training facility by San Diego International Airport.

Day one of the girls empowerment camp is now in the books. It was a long one lasting from 7 am until 5 pm, and the same on Sunday.

The kids learned a lot of firefighting skills in the camp that was once called off.

More than seventy teenagers took on many tough tasks.

The camp didn’t come to fruition without some controversy. It was called off earlier this year after a threat of a lawsuit where someone complained the camp should be open to boys.

One boy did show to the camp this go around.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer helped get the camp on its feet.

The young minds saw how women helped pry open a car in a distracted scenario where two people were trapped.

They also learned how to knock down screen doors and metal doors. They were also taught how to use a chainsaw and how to feel for hotspots.
Perhaps most importantly the group learned the importance of team work and partner communication skills.
 

