Fire Department hosts Girls Empowerment camp weeks after it was canceled

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dozens of local teens learned vital life-saving skills thanks to San Diego Fire-Rescue, Saturday afternoon.

The event was part of the second annual "Girls Empowerment Camp" held at the department's training facility by San Diego International Airport.

Day one of the girls empowerment camp is now in the books. It was a long one lasting from 7 am until 5 pm, and the same on Sunday.

#HappeningNow @SDFD’s 2nd Annual Girls Empowerment Camp teaching teens aged 14-18 firefighting skills from rescue drills to first aid. After controversy cancelled the Camp earlier this year @Kevin_Faulconer helped bring it back and added 2nd Camp 5/19-20 See story on @CBS8 5pm! pic.twitter.com/df7PzyMye5 — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) April 14, 2018

The kids learned a lot of firefighting skills in the camp that was once called off.

More than seventy teenagers took on many tough tasks.

The camp didn’t come to fruition without some controversy. It was called off earlier this year after a threat of a lawsuit where someone complained the camp should be open to boys.

One boy did show to the camp this go around.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer helped get the camp on its feet.

The Girls Empowerment Camp is a great opportunity for @SDFD to introduce kids, especially girls, to the possibility of a career in public safety. We restored this camp - and added a 2nd one - so I had to stop by and see for myself. Everyone was having a blast and learning a lot! pic.twitter.com/1tYXAmJbmw — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) April 14, 2018

The young minds saw how women helped pry open a car in a distracted scenario where two people were trapped.

They also learned how to knock down screen doors and metal doors. They were also taught how to use a chainsaw and how to feel for hotspots.

Perhaps most importantly the group learned the importance of team work and partner communication skills.

