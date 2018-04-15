Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is warning locals not to fall for a scam making the rounds.
A teenage motorcyclist is dead as a result of a head-on crash with a small sedan in Valley Center, authorities said Sunday.
The San Diego Padres will conduct "Military Opening Day" and their first KidsFest of the 2018 season at Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park.
When the Calder Cup Playoffs begin later this week, the San Diego Gulls won't be part of them for the first time in their three seasons in the American Hockey League.
The remains of a 33-year-old Marine killed last week along with three fellow Miramar-based servicemen in a helicopter crash in Imperial County will arrive in San Diego Saturday in preparation for funeral services.
Dozens of local teens learned vital life-saving skills thanks to San Diego Fire-Rescue, Saturday afternoon.
Several thousand people took to the streets of downtown San Diego on Saturday morning for the second annual, March for Science.
Huey Lewis and The News has canceled its 2018 tour while frontman Lewis deals with the sudden loss of his hearing.
Hundreds of thoroughbred horses evacuated during a wildfire late last year are heading back to their home at the San Luis Rey Training Center near San Diego, according to a report.