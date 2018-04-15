Padres host Military Opening Day and first KidsFest of the season

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Padres will conduct "Military Opening Day" and their first KidsFest of the 2018 season at Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park.



Pregame ceremonies will include 100 representatives from each branch of the armed services lining the base paths; 50 state flags will be presented by Marines stationed at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and retired Marine Corps Col. John P. Farnam will ring the ceremonial Mission Bell.



There will also be a presentation by the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, and a flyover conducted by two U.S. Navy helicopters from Naval Air Station North Island.



The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Maggie Coleman, widow of longtime Padres broadcaster Jerry Coleman. Jerry Coleman was a Marine Corps pilot in World War II and the Korean War, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel.



The national anthem will be performed by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Mike Dalager, who will also perform "God Bless America" between halves of the seventh inning.



Nine active duty service members will join the Padres starting lineup at their positions as part of "Military Takes the Field."



KidsFest began at 10:30 a.m. at Park at the Park with activities including bounce houses, inflatables, games, face painting and balloon artists.



Two Padres players will sign autographs at the Park at the Park from 11:30 a.m.-noon. A Compadres Kids membership is required to participate in the signings. Membership is free and is available online at www.padres.com/compadres or on site.



The Padres will join the rest of Major League Baseball in commemorating Jackie Robinson Day, the 71st anniversary of his breaking MLB's color line.



Ten scholarship recipients from the Jackie Robinson YMCA will line the baselines during pregame ceremonies.



For the 10th consecutive year, all players and other on-field personnel will wear Robinson's No. 42. The number 42 was retired throughout Major League Baseball in 1997, on the 50th anniversary of Robinson's April 15, 1947 debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers.



Additional on-field uniform elements have been added this year, including a commemorative patch on all team caps and jersey sleeves, socks emblazoned with 42 and a new lightweight hooded fleece for batting practice and dugout wear, also featuring the 42 logo.