Gwen Stefani Sings Along to Blake Shelton's Performance During Sweet ACMs Date Night

Jason Aldean got emotional while accepting the top award for Entertainer of the Year -- for the third consecutive year -- at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday.
Carrie Underwood returned to the stage for the first time since her fall outside her home last November, performing her her single, “Cry Pretty,” at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.
As new mom Khloe Kardashian deals with cheating allegations against her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, her brother-in-law, Kanye West, has returned to Twitter and shared a fond memory with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had a low-key date night at the 53rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, and the celeb couple couldn't have been cuter.