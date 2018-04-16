Reba McEntire on Wearing the Same Dress From 1993 Duet of 'Does He Love You' at ACM Awards (Exclusive)

As Miranda Lambert was making history on Sunday night at the Academy of Country Music Awards, she took a minute to honor her fans.
Carrie Underwood certainly has two A-list fans! The 35-year-old performer made a triumphant return to the stage at Sunday night’s Academy of Country Music Awards, belting out “Cry Pretty.”
Jason Aldean got emotional while accepting the top award for Entertainer of the Year -- for the third consecutive year -- at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday.