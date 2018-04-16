Insane Crash Through Intersection Ends High Speed Police Chase

Startling traffic surveillance footage shows the moment cops in Minnesota say a driver on the run from officers crashed through an intersection at alarming speed.
Former first lady Barbara Bush’s health is failing and she will not seek additional medical care, a spokesman for the Bush family said Sunday.
An 18-week-old polar bear cub came out to play Friday morning for the first time as her name was revealed at a German zoo.
The CEO of Starbucks issued an apology after two men were arrested in a Philadelphia location on Saturday.
The father of a teen killed during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School said he doesn’t want Nikolas Cruz’s money, he wants “10 minutes” alone with him.