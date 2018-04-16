Protesters at Starbucks chant company is 'anti-black'

Desiree Linden splashed her way through icy rain and a near-gale headwind to a Boston Marathon victory on Monday, the first American woman to win the race since 1985.
Police Monday identified a woman found dead under suspicious circumstances over the weekend in Little Italy, though it's still not known how she sustained her fatal injuries or whether her death was a homicide.
Tax Day means the end of a stressful winter of cramming in all those files before April, 17th! Now, relax and enjoy some delicious deals all day long.
A hot air balloon made an emergency landing Sunday night on a San Diego street but no injuries were reported, according to authorities.
Sheriff's homicide detectives searched Monday for the suspect or suspects who shot and killed a man outside a rural Ramona home.
Developers are trying to expand the Bahia Hotel, but locals aren't letting the land go without a fight.
Elected officials, including Escondido Mayor Sam Abed and San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond, and a group of residents will urge the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Monday to join the federal government's lawsuit challenging California's sanctuary state law.
It was the end of an era Sunday in Ocean Beach. Several stores were preparing to close to make way for a Target Express, including the Antique Center - and many locals said they are not happy about it.
The San Diego Padres conducted their "Military Opening Day" at Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park - and pulled off a win.