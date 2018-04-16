Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Rancho Penasquitos

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A hot air balloon made an emergency landing Sunday night on a San Diego street but no injuries were reported, according to authorities.



The unexpected landing took place around 7:15 p.m. on a street in the 15000 block of Penasquitos Drive, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.



A total of 14 passengers and the balloon operator were on board at the time of the incident and people remained on board until the balloon was fully deflated, according to authorities. The accident temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of Penasquitos Drive.



The Federal Aviation Administration will be notified of the emergency landing Buttle said. The same balloon also made another unscheduled landing in Rancho Penasquitos last year, according to reports.