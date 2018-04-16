How to score free food and more on Tax Day 2018

The top of a form 1040 individual income tax return for 2005 is seen atop a stack on the same at the Des Plaines Public Library March 23, 2006 in Des Plaines, Illinois.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Tax Day means the end of a stressful winter of cramming in all those files before April, 17th! Now, relax and enjoy some delicious deals all day long.

Great American Cookies: Get a free Cookies and Cream cookie to people who stop by on Tuesday, April 17. The deal is available at participating stores in the U.S. only.

California Tortilla: Is giving away free chips and queso on Tuesday! Just come in and say, ‘Chipping in,’ when you place your order. Each guest can receive one order of small chips and queso with any purchase. The offer is valid in-store only and cannot be combined with other offers.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Will have a Big Bagel Bundle -- which includes 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese -- available through Tuesday, for the discounted price of $10.40.

Boston Market: On Tuesday, April 17, any guest who dines in-restaurant can purchase a $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special, which includes a Half Chicken Individual Meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain beverage (while supplies last).

Planet Fitness: From Saturday, April 14 – Saturday, April 21, members and non-members alike can use available HydroMassage chairs for some well-deserved (and free!) relaxation. De-stressers need only bring in a coupon available on PlanetFitness.com (starting April 14) before relaxing their cares away.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with the purchase of a full-priced medium or large sub, chips and drink. This is valid Tuesday through Thursday when you show this coupon.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Sign up for Potbelly Perks and you can get a free sandwich on Tax Day! If you’re already a Potbelly Perks member you can take advantage of a buy one, get one free sandwich deal that will automatically be in your app on Tax Day.