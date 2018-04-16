LAPD: Bootleg makeup contained animal feces, human waste

A second mistrial was declared Monday against a former Navy Commander accused of assault with intent to commit rape
Escondido Mayor Sam Abed and San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond were among a group of elected officials and residents who urged the San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Monday to join the federal government's lawsuit challenging California's so-called sanctuary state law.
California has rejected terms of the federal government's initial plans for sending National Guard troops to the border because the work is considered too closely tied to immigration, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press.
The San Diego Center for AIDS Research, which is based at UC San Diego, was awarded a five-year, $15 million grant by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, it was announced Monday.
Chula Vista native and Hilltop High School graduate Desiree Linden won the 2018 Boston Marathon Monday, becoming the first American woman to win the prestigious race since 1985.
Many viewers may know actress Marion Ross best for her role as "Mrs. C." in the hit series "Happy Days."