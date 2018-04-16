Report: California rejects Trump's National Guard plan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Reports came out Monday that California is rejecting the Trump administration's plan to send National Guard troops to the border.

It's being reported the state argued that the work is considered too closely tied to immigration enforcement.

In a letter addressed to federal officials this past Wednesday, California Governor Jerry Brown announced he would accept federal funding to send 400 national guard troops to the border to "Supplement the staffing of its ongoing program to combat transnational crime."

The governor's statement also said: "This will not be a mission to build a new wall. It will not be a mission to round up woman and children or detain people escaping violence and seeking a better life. And the California National Guard will not be enforcing federal immigration laws."

Less than a week later, reports began circulating that Governor Brown has taken a step back saying those troops will not deploy.

"Calling on the National Guard to be deployed will actually increase more abuse on the border," said Benjamin Prado of San Diego's American Friends Service Committee.

The social justice group Prado is a part of had been critical about sending the National Guard in and Monday they were applauding the governor's alleged decision.

"By deploying so many resources, you start cutting into areas of healthcare, education, housing, which is needed for people that are here, that are living, that are working," said Prado.

As details about the issue remained unclear on Monday, News 8 reached out to the National Guard and received the following response:

State officials have not rejected anything since the governor responded to the federal government last Wednesday with the proposed "Memorandum of Agreement Between the State of California and the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security." The federal government has not yet responded. The next step is for the federal government to respond by signing the memorandum of agreement.

When asked, California's Attorney General Xavier Becerra said, "The governor, that's his jurisdiction completely. I would refer you to the governor on any questions that have to do with the National Guard."

