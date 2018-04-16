Man Survives Shark Attack: 'He Bee-Lined Straight at Me'

Colorful balloons covered the stroller of a 1-year-old warrior from Ohio as she was finally sent home after spending almost a year in the hospital beating cancer – not once, but twice.
A Canadian dog that just plain hates deer got busted in Canada and was brought home in a police cruiser.
The CEO of Starbucks has issued another apology to two African-American men who were arrested at a Philadelphia location over the weekend.
An Arkansas couple faced a near-death experience when they were swept up by a tornado while driving along a highway.
Beyonce not only performed at Coachella for two hours, but she also conquered a near wardrobe malfunction.
Country music legend Reba McEntire hosted the ACM Awards in Las Vegas Sunday and one dress she donned was recycled from 25 years ago.
Authorities are searching for a 56-year-old woman who allegedly killed a woman who looked like her so she could assume her identity, officials said.
Sunday's ACM Awards featured the highly anticipated return of Carrie Underwood, and her performance onstage was one of the biggest moments of the night.
A young boy paid a heartbreaking tribute to the victims of a Canada bus crash that killed members of a youth hockey team.
An emotional Jenna Bush Hager provided America an update on the declining health of her grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush, on Monday.