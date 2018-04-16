Save on spa treatments throughout San Diego during Spa Week - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Save on spa treatments throughout San Diego during Spa Week

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Do you or someone you know need some pampering? This week is a great time to treat yourself or a loved one.

Spa Week is running now through Sunday, April 22 with $50 spa services offered throughout San Diego.

Ashley Wallack from Blue Marble Spa in Mission Bay stopped by Morning Extra with details.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.