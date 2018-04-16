Chefs, Cork & Craft gala this Saturday will benefit the San Dieg - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chefs, Cork & Craft gala this Saturday will benefit the San Diego Food Bank



SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A special event this weekend will benefit the San Diego Food Bank.

The Chefs, Cork & Craft Gala at the food bank's warehouse on Saturday will feature 30 local chefs who are donating their time, food and talent to raise funds for hunger-relief programs.

Several participating chefs stopped by Morning Extra with a preview of the festivities.

