Celebrating service during National Volunteer Week

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - St. Paul’s Senior Services says, “Thank you,” to their volunteers with a breakfast celebration.

National Volunteer Week is under way!

It started in 1974 and every April, charities, hospitals and communities across the country recognize volunteers and foster a culture of service.

Students from High Tech High who regularly volunteer attended a Monday morning breakfast at St. Paul’s Plaza to share their reasons for volunteering with News 8’s Ashley Jacobs.

