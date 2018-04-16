Celebrating service during National Volunteer Week

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - St. Paul’s Senior Services says, “Thank you,” to their volunteers with a breakfast celebration.



National Volunteer Week is under way!



It started in 1974 and every April, charities, hospitals and communities across the country recognize volunteers and foster a culture of service.



Students from High Tech High who regularly volunteer attended a Monday morning breakfast at St. Paul’s Plaza to share their reasons for volunteering with News 8’s Ashley Jacobs.

For more information on how you can volunteer, click here.