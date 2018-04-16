Victoria Beckham Can't Keep Royal Wedding Secrets

James welcomes Victoria Beckham and Shaquille O'Neal to the show and the two recall the time Shaq found David Beckham's wallet on the street before James quickly turns the conversation to Prince Harry and Meghan's upcoming wedding. And Shaq tells the story of how he was once detained in London.

[To view video on YouTube, click here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m