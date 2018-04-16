'New Girl' Sneak Peeks: Nick and Jess Deal With Career Hiccups in Their Own Unique Way (Exclusive)

Jax Taylor surprised everyone on Monday's episode of Vanderpump Rules when he decided to break up with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, who had supported him all season despite having every possible reason not to.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s adorable date night at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday didn’t end when the awards show was over!
Celebrated comic actor Harry Anderson, best known for his role on Night Court, died at his home in Asheville, North Carolina, on Monday, ET can confirm. He was 65.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson announced the name of their newborn baby girl on Monday, and a source tells ET that the name, True Thompson, was chosen before the couple’s recent drama.
Rachel Platten had to restart the national anthem twice after appearing to forget the lyrics while performing the song at an NWSL soccer game in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday.