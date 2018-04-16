Zevely Zone: This bike makes you stand up and others take notice

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you enjoy working out on a treadmill, but grow tired of staring at yourself in the mirror, there may be a solution for you.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Mission Bay riding a bike with no pedals.

Walking Bike sells for less than $3,000.

Mark Drummond said the electric powered vehicle was invented by a man in the Netherlands, and it's sort of like driving a treadmill down the street. Thanks to a lithium battery that powers the bike.

Walking. On a bike. The Walking Bike in the Zevely Zone tonight at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/Bu6YHmcVSU — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) April 16, 2018

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.