Zevely Zone: This bike makes you stand up and others take notice

If you enjoy working out on a treadmill, but grow tired of staring at yourself in the mirror, there may be a solution for you.
When the U.S.S. Carl Vinson returned to San Diego on Thursday, sailors were welcomed home by a smiling streak of red, white and blue.
From critters to camels, a new sanctuary in Alpine wants to invite children to get up close and personal with animals.
A North County man who grew up in the Junior Lifeguard Program is teaching a valuable life-saving message to the next generation.
Many people live their lives playing it safe and making responsible career choices. But what happens, when your secret dream won't take "no" for an answer?
San Diego's boating community is rallying behind a Coast Guard veteran and his old riverboat that is being evicted from the Driscoll Mission Bay Marina.
For most teenagers, turning 16 means finally getting behind the wheel of a car. But Lex Remley isn't like most kids.
If you're a runner you know that sometimes you just have to start jogging to clear your head. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Ocean Beach to meet "Marathon Milio."