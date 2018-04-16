Zevely Zone: This bike makes you stand up and others take notice - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zevely Zone: This bike makes you stand up and others take notice

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you enjoy working out on a treadmill, but grow tired of staring at yourself in the mirror, there may be a solution for you.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Mission Bay riding a bike with no pedals.

Walking Bike sells for less than $3,000.

Mark Drummond said the electric powered vehicle was invented by a man in the Netherlands, and it's sort of like driving a treadmill down the street. Thanks to a lithium battery that powers the bike.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.