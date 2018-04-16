Fallen Hero Funeral: San Diegans asked to line the procession route

The San Diego Sheriff's Department said Monday that they will "undertake a fresh review" of the Rebecca Zahau case.
If you enjoy working out on a treadmill, but grow tired of staring at yourself in the mirror, there may be a solution for you.
Reports came out Monday that California is rejecting the Trump administration's plan to send National Guard troops to the border.
Chula Vista native and Hilltop High School graduate Desiree Linden won the 2018 Boston Marathon Monday, becoming the first American woman to win the prestigious race since 1985.
A jury deadlocked Monday in the retrial of a Navy commander, becoming the second panel to fail to reach a consensus on whether he sexually assaulted a junior officer in her home after a night of drinking at a San Diego hotel.
Sheriff's homicide detectives searched Monday for the suspect or suspects who shot and killed a man outside a rural Ramona home.
A tortoise found with a severely broken shell is now in recovery thanks to the donor-driven Spirit Fund at County Animal Services.
Escondido Mayor Sam Abed and San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond were among a group of elected officials and residents who urged the San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Monday to join the federal government's lawsuit challenging California's so-called sanctuary state law.
The San Diego Center for AIDS Research, which is based at UC San Diego, was awarded a five-year, $15 million grant by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, it was announced Monday.