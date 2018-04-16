Fallen Hero Funeral: San Diegans asked to line the procession route

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Friends and family will come together to honor a Miramar-based Marine on Tuesday.

Gunnery Sergeant Derik R. Holley was killed in a helicopter crash near El Centro about two weeks ago.

On Saturday, Holley's body was flown back to San Diego and on Tuesday he will receive full military honors at a special ceremony at Miramar National Cemetery.

And there's a call for San Diegans to show their support during the procession.

"My vision for that procession route would be men and women and children waving flags, and standing there with their hands over hearts, honoring this hero and his family," said Laura Herzog, the founder and executive director of nonprofit Honoring Our Fallen.

"People may not realize how much it means to the family to have complete strangers come out and take time out of their day to pay honor and pay tribute and pay respect to their loved one who died while selflessly serving our nation," said Herzog. "[It] means the world to them."

The procession Tuesday is slated to begin around 10 a.m. at Miramar National Cemetery after a private military ceremony and flyover. It will then travel west on Nobel Drive, south on Genesee Avenue, east on Balboa and then north on Mount Abernathy Avenue to Clairemont Mortuary where Holley's family will hold a private celebration of life.

"Please take a half hour out of your day, raise that flag, honor this hero, put your hand over your heart, as his family navigates through this journey and roller coaster of grief," said Herzog.

Gunnery Sergeant Derik R. Holley is survived by his wife and son.

