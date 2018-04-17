Car goes into sinkhole in El Cajon, driver not injured

EL CAJON (CNS) - A car fell into a sinkhole caused by a water main break Monday night in El Cajon, but the driver was not injured.

The main break was reported at 8:37 p.m. in the area of Johnson and Vernon avenues, said El Cajon police Lt. Randy Soulard.

Responding officers barricaded the intersection and worked with a Helix Water District crew to shut down the intersection and begin repairs. While officers were on scene, a driver proceeded south on Johnson Avenue and entered the intersection after driving around an emergency vehicle that had been blocking the intersection, Soulard said.

The vehicle drove onto the weakened roadway above the water main break, causing the asphalt to give way, creating a sink hole that the compact car fell into, he said.

Officers on scene were able to rescue the driver as the vehicle became submerged, according to Soulard. The driver and officers were unharmed.

Police asked motorists to take an alternate route when in the area of the sinkhole while Helix Water can conduct repairs.