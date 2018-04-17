Great Dads: Recognizing inspirational fathers in San Diego

A car fell into a sinkhole caused by a water main break Monday night in El Cajon, but the driver was not injured.
Being a dad can be a difficult and sometimes a thankless job, but a San Diego law firm is making sure the fathers who have a positive impact on the community do not go unnoticed.
If you enjoy working out on a treadmill, but grow tired of staring at yourself in the mirror, there may be a solution for you.
San Diego wildlife photographer Domenic Biagini captured spectacular video of a pod of six killer whales off the San Diego coast over the weekend.
The San Diego Sheriff's Department said Monday that they will "undertake a fresh review" of the Rebecca Zahau case.
Reports came out Monday that California is rejecting the Trump administration's plan to send National Guard troops to the border.
Chula Vista native and Hilltop High School graduate Desiree Linden won the 2018 Boston Marathon Monday, becoming the first American woman to win the prestigious race since 1985.
A jury deadlocked Monday in the retrial of a Navy commander, becoming the second panel to fail to reach a consensus on whether he sexually assaulted a junior officer in her home after a night of drinking at a San Diego hotel.
Sheriff's homicide detectives searched Monday for the suspect or suspects who shot and killed a man outside a rural Ramona home.