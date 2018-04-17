1 suspect in custody and 1 still at large after pursuit in La Mesa

1 suspect in custody and 1 still at large after pursuit in La Me - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A female remains at large after her partner in crime was taken into custody in La Mesa. 

Police began pursuing the couple after the white Toyota Tacoma they were driving failed to yield at the Aero and Murphy Canyon intersection.

The chase ended in La Mesa when the male driver got out of the car and fled. When the male was being arrested, the female passenger drove off in the Tacoma.

The female remains at large. 


 

