Red Cross, Sound the Alarm is keeping San Diego safe one smoke alarm at a time

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Every day, devastating home fires affect residents in San Diego. Did you know, on average, across the country, seven times a day someone dies in a home fire?

This month, the local Red Cross is sounding the alarm in an effort to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by home fires here in San Diego.

The first event will be Saturday April 28 in San Marcos with the second being Saturday May 5 in San Ysidro.

The event will have volunteers going around to nearby homes, installing hundreds of smoke alarms and replacing batteries in existing alarms. In addition to the smoke alarms, volunteers will be helping families create fire escape plans.

Sean Mahoney, local Red Cross CEO joined Morning Extra to talk about the potentially lifesaving event and to show how easy it is to install a smoke alarm.

Interested in volunteering? Sign up here.

Need a smoke alarm installed in your home? You can submit a request here.