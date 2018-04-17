Eco-friendly & money saving ideas from Peppermint & Spinach

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Saving money while maintaining eco-friendly habits isn't always easy. There are products that are making it easier!

For example, buying a $12 "Shroom" for your drain will save you from dumping harmful chemicals into the environment and will also save you cash when you don't have to buy Drano or call a plumber for a blocked drain.

Did you know that one of the easiest ways to save water is to actually cut out milk? By skipping one gallon of milk you can save the same amount of water as not showering for a month! The average dairy farm uses 3.4 million gallons of water a day.

Planting my container #herbgarden and some fruits and veggies as well. pic.twitter.com/qI556KdBmG — Chelsea Thomas (@cthomas8) April 10, 2018

Lifestyle Expert and founder of Peppermint & Spinach Holistic Lifestyle blog. Chelsea Thomas joined News 8 Morning Extra to show some eco-friendly products and healthy living tips.