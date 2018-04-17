San Diego Councilman Cate proposes 'Dollars for Dumping' reward program

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Councilman Chris Cate announced Tuesday that he asked city officials to explore the creation of a "Dollars for Dumping" program to reward citizens who report illegal debris dumpers.
Cate's proposal is based off the city's Spray and Pay Rewards Program, which compensates residents up to $500 for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of graffiti vandals.
"This effective model of community engagement should be expanded due to Mayor (Kevin) Faulconer's `Clean SD program and his commitment to keep San Diego streets clean," Cate wrote in a memo requesting that city departments review the proposal.
Faulconer recently increased the maximum illegal dumping penalty to $1,000.
Cate asked the city's Environmental Services and Performance and Analytics departments to establish a maximum Dollars for Dumping reward that protects city revenue while encouraging citizens to report dumping. Claim forms could be submitted through the city's "Get it Done" application, he said.
Cate requested that implementation of the program be reviewed as city officials work on the upcoming fiscal year budget, which will be adopted in June.
Faulconer's proposed budget reserves $4.4 million for Clean SD, which launched in May 2017 and has led to nearly 1,000 tons of debris abatement, according to the mayor's office.
Since 2015, more than $2,000 has been awarded to San Diegans via the Spray and Pay Rewards Program. Fines are collected from graffiti offenders, then given to reporting parties after a case closes.
NEWS | Councilmember Cate Proposes “Dollars for Dumping” Reporting Program: https://t.co/0QilYFSZFT "The Dollars for Dumping program would reward San Diegans for reporting individuals who illegally dump litter, trash, and debris in violation of the City's Municipal Code."— Chris Cate (@chrisjcate) April 17, 2018
RELATED COVERAGE
Millions of Southern Californians will be taking to the roads and airways Friday as the Memorial Day travel crunch goes into high gear, and the large crowds will likely test the patience of motorists and airline passengers.
Beginning Thursday through July 4, 2018, U.S. veterans and up to three guests may enjoy free admission to SeaWorld San Diego as well as other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment properties across the country. This new offer joins the ongoing Waves of Honor program that offers complimentary admission to any U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman once per year, for the military personnel and as many as three direct dependents.
A San Diego family is continuing their fight for justice for their son after his accused killer, a twice deported undocumented immigrant, fled to Mexico.
Cooler than normal temperatures continue through Saturday. Marine layer clouds scatter by Friday afternoon, but persist through Saturday.
Amid an uptick of shootings across San Diego, on Thursday, community came together to discuss ways to stop gun violence in San Diego neighborhoods.
Crews dousing the smoldering remnants of a roughly 60-acre wildfire near Pala Casino had the burn area 100 percent contained Thursday night.
A terrifying scene played out in La Mesa earlier this week when an eighth grader was chased by a man with machetes on her way to school. The man accused – who allegedly had two machetes as he chased the 13-year-old girl – was shot by police and on Thursday was charged under unusual circumstances.
Imagine being at work, when suddenly your boss demands you stop what you're doing and take a break. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in the East Village with the San Diego Humane Society's first "kitten crash."
For four hours on Tuesday, a domestic violence suspect held police off with SWAT snipers positioned on rooftops in a Bay Terraces neighborhood. On Thursday, the man arrested answered to charges in court.