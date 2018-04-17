Bite into a Taste of Liberty Station Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Liberty Station announces the second annual Taste of Liberty Station.



San Diegans are invited to stroll and explore the best that Liberty Station has to offer all in one night, tastes from featured eateries in the neighborhood, live music and entertainment in the promenades and works of art in the local galleries.



A “Liberty Pass” will be given to ticketholders with a map of the restaurants partaking in the event with their special menu as well as business and art galleries joining in on the fun.



Attendees 21 and over also have the option to purchase a “Bubbly Pass” to sample a variety of sparkling wines in the Bubbly Garden in the Central Promenade.



Live entertainment and art exhibitions will take place in the corridors and promenades and will be open for the public to enjoy.



The event will be held on Wednesday, April 18th, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



News 8’s Ashley Jacobs stopped at 3 of the 20 plus restaurants serving samples Wednesday, including Poke 123, Olala Creps and Pisco Rotisserie and Cevicheria.

For ticket information, click here.