Cirque Du Soleil Kid: Boy in training to run away and join the cirque

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Kids grow up so fast these days. Blink your eyes and they are already on to the next big thing.

In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff hung out in Rancho Penasquitos with D.J. Foley, and who could forget D.J.’s undying love for Taylor Swift.

His mother spent a fortune to take her son to her sold out show, but two years later, the Taylor phase is over.

No one had to twist D.J.’s arm, leg and back to find a new way to take center stage.

From their living room ceiling, Amy was persuaded to install aerial artist equipment all because D.J. thought to himself.

Hey may not climb the charts, but few would question D.J. is on his way to the top.

D.J. Foley took gymnastics class but said most of his moves are self-taught. He also wants to clarify he is “seven-and-half-years” old, not seven.