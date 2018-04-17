Police search for gunman who held up convenience store in El Cerrito

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police searched Tuesday for a gunman who held up a convenience store on El Cajon Boulevard in San Diego's El Cerrito neighborhood.



The robbery happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday when the suspect walked into Randy's Mini Market in the 5700 block of El Cajon Boulevard and pointed a gun at the clerk, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. He demanded money and the victim complied, handing over an unspecified amount of cash.



Nobody was injured in the heist, Buttle said. The suspect was last seen on foot heading east on El Cajon Boulevard toward College Avenue in the Rolando area.



Witnesses described the suspect as a roughly 5-foot-9-inch black man with a heavy build who appeared to be in his 40s. He wore black pants and a black hoodie over a gray T-shirt. Robbery detectives were sent to the scene to investigate.