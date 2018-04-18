Parking tickets given to mourners of fallen Marine

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – With heavy hearts and American flags, San Diegans gathered to pay their respects as they lined a funeral procession to honor Sergeant Derik Holley.

As the procession ended, many people who showed up to salute Sgt. Holley were stunned to return to their cars to find parking tickets on them.

Drivers had parked in spots that were scheduled for street sweeping: Every third Tuesday between ten and one in the afternoon.

It was during that time frame when those who attended Sgt. Holley's procession were given citations.

When Larry Ahern brought the citations to News 8’s attention, he said he felt that this third Tuesday was not the right time or place for the enforcement to kick in.

Ahern was not alone. More than a dozen other drivers also received the $52.50 parking ticket during Holley’s procession.

News 8 reached out to the city’s Storm and Water Division that oversees street sweeping.

A spokesperson for the department said they were unaware the procession would be happening this Tuesday and therefor, were unable to make an exception in advance.

SHAME ON THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO!!! While San Diegans lined the streets to honor a fallen hero... they were given parking tickets across the street from the mortuary... as they were holding flags and the procession going by. @Kevin_Faulconer @LorieZapf pic.twitter.com/vancKocI3c — Steve Price (@SteveNews8) April 17, 2018

On Tuesday afternoon, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer responded to News 8’s Steve Price – who tweeted about the parking citations.

“San Diego supports its heroes. Due to the special circumstances of today's memorial service, those who received parking citations this morning on Balboa Arms Dr. will have their tickets rescinded. The City of San Diego salutes Marine Gunnery Sgt. Derik Holley and his family.”

The department said it is working on putting a stop on mailed citations.

The city added that in the future the public could park in the zones on sweeping days if they received advance notice.

Sgt. Holley was one of the four killed in a helicopter crash two weeks ago near El Centro. Holley is survived by his wife and son.

