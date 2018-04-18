The Princess Project: making prom dress dreams come true - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Princess Project: making prom dress dreams come true

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We are coming up on a magical time for high school seniors. It is just about time for prom, but a lot of kids can’t afford the cost to go.

That is exactly what the Princess Project works to keep from happening. They promote self-confidence and individual beauty by providing free prom dresses and accessories to high school teens who cannot afford them.

The dress giveaways will be held at Horton Plaza in downtown, South Chula Vista Library, Vista Library and the El Cajon Library. Make sure to set up an appointment online before going and bring your high school ID with you!

Karen Martin-Spellerberg, chair of the Princess Project, joined Morning Extra to talk about how you can take home the dress of your dreams or how you can help girls in need.

If you are interested in donating a dress, click here to find where the nearest dress drop is to you.


 

