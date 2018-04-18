Reap the financial advantages of decluttering - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Reap the financial advantages of decluttering

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Springtime means spring cleaning, but did you know that there can be financial advantages to de-cluttering your home?

Laurie Itkin, The Options Lady, Financial Advisor and author along with Judy Herbst, Director of PR & Partnerships at Worthy joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about decluttering and how you can turn it into cold hard cash.

Want to learn more about building financial freedom? Laurie Itkin is hosting “Building Your Financial Foundation for a Fresh Start” seminar at Hera Hub in Sorrento Valley on April 18 at 5:30 to 7 pm.

