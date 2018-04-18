Colbert's Comey interview garners big ratings

Former FBI Director James Comey made his first late-night appearance since being fired by President Trump by sitting down for a lengthy interview with Stephen Colbert.

On Tuesday, Deadline and Variety reported that Comey's appearance garnered "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" its highest ratings of the season with a "3.5 rating/9 share in households," according to Variety.

It was also noted that the episode earned the third highest overnight ratings ever for the show only coming in behind Colbert's 2015 launch episode and Donald Trump's only visit to the show, also in 2015.

During Monday's interview, the former FBI director and Colbert discussed Comey's new book "A Higher Loyalty" and drank Pinot Noir from paper cups; a nod to what Comey said he did after being fired by Trump.

Watch the full unedited interview below.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.] Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

RELATED COVERAGE