The Last Straw: Making Trash Visible art show

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - One person’s trash is another person’s treasure, but what about turning junk into art?

Joan Green with Green Art Labs is a master at doing just that. She picks up trash on our local beaches and teaches kids to make cool art project such as cars from straws and bottle caps.

Green Art Labs and Expressive Art Studio are teaming for a very unique art show called The Last Straw - Making Trash Visible. During the show the film “Straws” will be screened. “Straws” is a 32 minute documentary by filmmaker Linda Booker. There are half a billion non-recyclable plastic straws getting used every day in the U.S., ending up in landfills and on streets and beaches.

The art show will take place Friday, April 20th from 6 pm to 9 pm at Expressive Arts Studio.

Joan Green, Tish Sjoberg from Expressive Arts, Simona and Lucas all joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about the art show and the arts & crafts made with all the trash.

Interested in learning more about the film, "Straws?" Click here.