San Diego Unified partners with YMCA

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego Unified School District, Pacific Beach Middle School families and the YCMA celebrated a new partnership Tuesday.

The bond between the Y and the middle school means better athletic equipment for kids and new resources for the community.

Representatives from the organizations celebrated a transformation of the PB community as the Pacific Beach Middle School is now a shared community center for students and local families to utilize.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs visited the revamped building and shared turf to see why it's a win-win for students and the community.

