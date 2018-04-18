SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Bliss Out Camp Out is a digital detox camp for the modern woman, encouraging ladies to put their phones down and pick up life skills during empowerment workshops.

Women are invited to participate in Krav Maga training, wilderness skills classes, wine tastings, massages, s'mores around the fire and much more on May 5th and 6th.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs talks with the founders and has details on registration.