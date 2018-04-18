Big Screen Splash: Surf dog Ricochet to be in IMAX documentary

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A service dog who hangs ten on surfboards is about to be a movie star.

Surf Dog Ricochet will have a role in the upcoming IMAX film "Superpower Dogs," which has been in the works for years.

The four-legged star is working hard for two days at Cardiff State Beach this week and will also shoot scenes at Balboa Park alongside kids with special needs and veterans with PTSD.

The filming comes at an interesting time for Ricochet as this year also marks a decade of her mission in healing. She first jumped on a surfboard with a quadriplegic young boy over 9 years ago.

Ricochet's segment in the movie will showcase how her Waves of Empowerment program connects people through the challenges they face taking them from the battleground to the playground.

The IMAX movie will be released next March. It will also star search-and-rescue dogs that fight crime, save lives and lift spirits during emergencies and disasters - truly making a difference in our world.