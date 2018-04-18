Manhunt: Predator attacks woman in Chula Vista park

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Authorities put out a call Wednesday to anyone who might be able to help identify a mugger who jumped a woman in a South Bay park and physically and sexually assaulted her, leaving her hospitalized.

The victim, who is in her 20s, was attacked and knocked unconscious on a steep staircase at the eastern edge of Otay Park in Chula Vista about 8 p.m. Monday, according to police.

When the woman came to, she realized that she had been sexually violated and robbed, Sgt. Matt Smith said.

Medics took her to a trauma center for treatment of "very significant" injuries to her body and face, Smith said. She remained hospitalized this afternoon, the sergeant said.

The victim was unable to provide any description of the attacker.

No similar crimes have been reported recently in Chula Vista, according to Smith.

"At this point, this appears to be an isolated incident," he said.

Anyone who was in the park or surrounding areas around the time of the crime is asked to contact Chula Vista police at (619) 422-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.