Creek to Bay: Celebrating the earth by making it cleaner

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — This weekend, volunteers from all across San Diego County will come together to spruce up our local neighborhoods.

Earth 8 and I Love a Clean San Diego are teaming up to host the 14th annual Creek to Bay Cleanup.

News 8's Shawn Styles has a preview of the special event.

If you're interested in participating in the Creek to Bay Cleanup, click here to register and see below for more details.

Join Earth 8 and News 8’s Shawn Styles

for I Love a Clean San Diego’s 14th Annual Creek to Bay Clean Up

Saturday, April 21 9 a.m. - Noon

Help restore Azalea Park and Recreation Center located at 2596 Violet Street

OR

Choose a cleanup site in your neighborhood!

100+ coastal & inland sites countywide