Suspect taken into custody after slow-speed chase ends in Valencia Park

VALENCIA PARK (NEWS 8) - A woman was arrested Wednesday evening after a brief car chase that turned into a standoff in Valencia Park.

The suspect was reportedly wanted for burglary and when Harbor Police officers tried stopping the car on Interstate 805, the woman did not pullover.

She continued north on the freeway, later exiting onto residential streets in Valencia Park.

The woman finally stopped after driving over a spike strip, but refused to exit the car.

After a few minutes, police were able to pull her out and take her into custody.