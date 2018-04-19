Ice Cube Had to Bring His Ex-Girlfriend to Prom - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ice Cube Had to Bring His Ex-Girlfriend to Prom

Posted: Updated:

Ice Cube recalls his first car, an old Volkswagen bug with a broken gasoline gauge, and recalls the day it ran out of fuel before prom - the same prom he was forced to bring his ex-girlfriend as his date.

[To view video on YouTube, click here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.