The Wings of Freedom Tour: Honoring our fallen veterans

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - History is coming to life this weekend at the Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour.

The tour will be at Ramona airport on April 18 and Palomar airport in Carlsbad on April 20. The tour will have the B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine O Nine," Consolidated B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft” bombers and P-51 Mustang "Betty Jane" fighter.

A post shared by Collings Foundation (@collingsfoundation) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

This won’t be your typical air show. Visitors are invited to explore the aircraft inside and out. If you are a flight junkie, you will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a 30-minute flight aboard the aircraft.

Alan Cutsinger and WWII Veteran Navy fighter pilot, Royce Williams joined Morning Extra to preview the event and to tell some incredible stories.



