Finding inspiration in forgotten notes and letters

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We all have found that unpleasant note on our windshield when our parking job wasn't quite up to par.

Author and Emmy award winning filmmaker, Davy Rothbart has turned those types of notes into a hilarious magazine and hilarious books.

The whole idea is that Davy collects found stuff and has people send him found stuff. It can be love letters, birthday cards, kids’ homework, to-do lists, ticket stubs, poetry on napkins, doodles– anything that gives a glimpse into someone else’s life. Anything goes.

Some of the things that are sent in are hilarious and others are absolutely heartbreaking.

Want to hear some more of these notes? Davy will be at Green Flash Brewing April 19 at 6:30 pm for a Found show. The event will be put on by San Diego Jewish Bookfest.

Davy joined Morning Extra to read some of the notes that have been sent to him and to talk about his show in Mira Mesa on April 19.

A post shared by Found Magazine (@found_zine) on Apr 1, 2018 at 6:36pm PDT



