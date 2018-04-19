Ruffing It: Camping & travel planning with canines

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you are like half of all pet owners in America, you bring your dog or cat on vacation with you. We always pack every possible thing that we or the kids could need, but are you bringing everything that your animal needs?

Escondido’s Hawthorne Country Store will be unleashing adventure during their 1st Annual “Ruffing It” Pet Travel Expo event held on Tuesday, April 24 at 6:15 p.m.

The “Ruffing It” Pet Expo will have advice and products for globe-trotting with your pooch. Topics will range from must-see, pet-friendly destinations and snake encounter prevention to state-of-the-art doggie gear like seat belts and campout cookware. There will also be experts that will highlight safety-first advice and best-practice tips for exploring with your pet.

Want to attend? Admission is free, but you are asked to RSVP via Facebook, email or call the store at (760) 746-7816.

Heather Thelen, Dana Coyle, Bubbles and some campers joined Morning Extra to give more info on the “Ruffing It” Pet Travel Expo.



